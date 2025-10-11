Dodgers Veteran Sends Clear Message on Cubs, Brewers Ahead of NLCS
Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernandez sent a message to the Dodgers ahead of their National League Championship Series matchup, which will come against either the Chicago Cubs or MIlwaukee Brewers after the end of their series Saturday evening.
The Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies in 11 innings on Thursday to advance to the NLCS for the third time in five seasons. LA had a losing record against both of their potential opponents in the regular season.
“The (Phillies) a really good team. They’ve been really good for a while,” Hernandez said. “But when you look at the Cubs, they’ve been playing good baseball all year long. And you look at the Brewers – I mean there’s no way we can overlook any of those teams. We went 0-6 against the Brewers. I think the Cubs might have won the season series against us, I’m not sure. But we’re not playing any small team in the playoffs. Every team has earned the right to be here and is playing as good a baseball as anybody in the league.
“Yes, it feels great to get past the Phillies, but we know we still have a lot of work to do. And it doesn’t really matter who we play – they’re not gonna let down because they’re playing the Dodgers. They’re gonna believe in themselves. And that’s two very hungry teams on that other side (of the NL bracket). It feels great, but we know we have a lot of baseball to be played. Our goal is to win the World Series. The goal is not to win the NLDS. We have to get past whoever we need to get past.”
The Dodgers, despite the records against the Cubs and Brewers, should feel confident heading into the NLCS, as they are clearly a different team than they were upon facing each club last. The Dodgers faced the Brewers twice in a month towards the middle of the season during the worst stretch of their season, where they lost 10 of 12 games.
They haven't faced the Cubs since April, when they were in the middle of an injury crisis among their starting pitchers. Despite their lack of pitching during their final two-game set against the Cubs in the first month of the season, they still managed to keep the games close, losing each by just one run.
The Dodgers have answered the call in the postseason, breaking out of a horrendous September and once again look like the team to beat in October. They will be well rested for their NLCS opener on Monday, and look to reach the World Series for the second-straight season.
