Dansby Swanson's USWNT wife Mallory shows Chicago love after Cubs' brutal exit

It was a sad end for the Cubs, but USMNT star Mallory Swanson still had nothing but love for Chicago in her caption with sweet couple photos.

Matthew Graham

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hugs his wife, Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson, on opening day at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2023, in Chicago.
Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson hugs his wife, Chicago Stars forward Mallory Swanson, on opening day at Wrigley Field on March 30, 2023, in Chicago. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
It was a bitter end for the Chicago Cubs this year, but for Dansby Swanson and his USMNT star wife Mallory, they're still very much winning.

Mallory Swanson, Mallory Pugh
Sep 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Red Stars and USWNT forward Mallory Swanson throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After losing to their NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers in a do-or-die NLCS Game 5, thanks mostly to the Cubs' offensive woes, which then the Brewers players so rudely flew an "L" flag afterwards to truly rub it in, the World Cup and gold-medal winner showed off some adorable behind-the-scenes photos with her Chi-town shortstop husband, giving love to the Windy City in her caption.

"Love ya CHI♥️," Swanson, formerly Mallory Pugh, wrote for her Instagram carousel post.

Mrs. Swanson, 27, then shared the happy couple at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field along with some other candid shots during the MLB playoffs, including a Fly the "W" flag as the last image, maybe to subtly counter those mean Brewers players.

Dansby, 31, has already won a World Series for the Atlanta Braves, and while popular in Chicago, the two-time All-Star had a very disappointing postseason as part of that offensive struggle bus mentioned earlier, only batting .154 with 1 RBI.

On the flip side, Mrs. Swanson has dazzled throughout as a Cubs WAG, taking time away from her NWLS club team, the Chicago Stars FC, as the couple revealed in May they were expecting their first child together.

Now with Swanson's season over, the happy couple will both be able to concentrate on the biggest win of all - parenthood.

Mallory Swanson, Dansby Swanson
Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; National League shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) of the Atlanta Braves with wife Mallory Pugh during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

