Dansby Swanson's USWNT wife Mallory shows Chicago love after Cubs' brutal exit
It was a bitter end for the Chicago Cubs this year, but for Dansby Swanson and his USMNT star wife Mallory, they're still very much winning.
After losing to their NL Central rival Milwaukee Brewers in a do-or-die NLCS Game 5, thanks mostly to the Cubs' offensive woes, which then the Brewers players so rudely flew an "L" flag afterwards to truly rub it in, the World Cup and gold-medal winner showed off some adorable behind-the-scenes photos with her Chi-town shortstop husband, giving love to the Windy City in her caption.
RELATED: Who is Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson's USWNT star wife Mallory?
"Love ya CHI♥️," Swanson, formerly Mallory Pugh, wrote for her Instagram carousel post.
Mrs. Swanson, 27, then shared the happy couple at the friendly confines of Wrigley Field along with some other candid shots during the MLB playoffs, including a Fly the "W" flag as the last image, maybe to subtly counter those mean Brewers players.
RELATED: Swanson's USWNT star wife Mallory shares cute Cubs couple photo before Game 5
Dansby, 31, has already won a World Series for the Atlanta Braves, and while popular in Chicago, the two-time All-Star had a very disappointing postseason as part of that offensive struggle bus mentioned earlier, only batting .154 with 1 RBI.
On the flip side, Mrs. Swanson has dazzled throughout as a Cubs WAG, taking time away from her NWLS club team, the Chicago Stars FC, as the couple revealed in May they were expecting their first child together.
RELATED: Matt Shaw's wife Danielle flexes pilates selfie with Cubs WAGs
Now with Swanson's season over, the happy couple will both be able to concentrate on the biggest win of all - parenthood.
