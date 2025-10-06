The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Matt Shaw's wife Danielle flexes pilates selfie with Cubs WAGs before Brewers Game 2

The Chicago Cubs need to bring the same energy as their spouses and girlfriends after getting blown out by the Milwaukee Brewers.

It's not quite the Subway Series, but the Chicago Cubs vs. the Milwaukee Brewers is an easy drive for both fanbases.

Matt Shaw's wife Danielle and her fellow Cubs WAGs are in Milwaukee to support their squad, and while there weren't any posts coming from them after the Brewers blew out their NL Central rivals in Game 1 of the playoffs Division Series, 9-3, after jumping out to commanding 9-1 lead after two innings, Mrs. Shaw flexed their off-day pilates class in an Instagram Stories selfie.

Her Cubs third baseman husband, the former No. 13 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, especially needs to step it up, as the 23-year-old former first-team All-Big Ten is still hitless in the postseason.

His playoffs drought didn't stop the happy couple from celebrating the Cubs' dramatic Wild Card series victory, their first since 2017, and Mrs. Shaw also showed off all of the Chicago WAGs being all smiles before the Game 1 disaster.

Let's hope that practice makes perfect for the Cubs, or this series could end quickly for them and the Shaws. The Jackson Chourio injury certainly helps too.

