Deion Sanders caught getting upset after Shedeur’s awful pick vs. Steelers

Deion Sanders was not a Hall of Fame football player or the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday — he was just a dad watching his son Shedeur Sanders play football for the Cleveland Browns. As such, the agony of being a parent during a bad play showed on camera.

The 58-year-old Deion shared a special moment with his 23-year-old son before the final home game for Cleveland on the season against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur honored dad, too, with some awesome custom Nike cleats with the QB’s own brand on them.

Then there was the matter of the game that gave dad a moment to cheer about when Shedeur threw this touchdown in the first half.

But, then Sheduer had a head-scratching interception in the fourth quarter where he just threw the ball up in the air for grabs in what is about as bad a play as he could’ve made.

Just a horrific INT by Shedeur



Rolling right and throwing it back up in the air?! Not a great look with the starting job on the line. #Brownspic.twitter.com/tJ2xEjAAL0 — 𝐃𝐞𝐱 (@OldSchool_NFL) December 28, 2025

Deion, who was sitting with girlfriend Karrueche Tran, couldn’t believe what he saw and couldn’t hide his anguish of seeing that horrible play.

"The agony of a parent" - as Deion watches the Shedeur INT pic.twitter.com/V6NnqI7dYO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 28, 2025

Sheduer slid to the 5th round of the NFL draft out of dad’s Colorado team before the Browns picked him. He sat behind fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel until Week 12 before the team gave him the keys to the offense. He’s shown flashes of brilliance, yet his immaturity on the field with plays like that.

Dad needs to talk to him about that one after.

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

