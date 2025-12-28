Shedeur Sanders rocks awesome custom Nike cleats for Browns vs. Steelers matchup

Sheduer Sanders certainly knows how to make a statement with his flashy fits and his play. For Sunday’s game the Cleveland Browns quarterback turned heads with his custom cleats vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The son of Deion Sanders who is a rookie out of dad’s Colorado Buffaloes took over the starting QB role in Week 12 and got his first NFL win — he hopes to get his second in Week 17.

Shedeur has had the full support of his family, sharing special moments with dad at games, as well as mom Pilar Sanders who knows how to rock a bold game-day fit.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur has been making headlines off the field, too, like his giant and expensive “Legendary” chain for the NFL draft, as well as his fit with his own face on it before a game that caused a stir.

On Sunday for the big rivalry game, Sanders went with the Nike DT Max ‘96 cleats with his branding all over it. It’s also an ode to Deion as those are his cleats with the “Prime” on the front.

Shedeur Sanders Custom Nike DT Max ‘96 Cleats For His Last Home Game 🔥



📷 : @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/YMwTtNrX9R — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 28, 2025

Shedeur has rocked dad’s cleats before, but nothing like today’s.

Like father, like son 💛



Shilo and Shedeur were rockin' the Nike DT96 cleats like their dad did back in his playing days 🔥👟



(via deionsandersjr/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/dAitygSf5i — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2023

Win or lose, he’s certainly going to stand out on the field wearing those.

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

