Deion Sanders Fires Back at Paul Finebaum Criticism

Finebaum called Sanders out for his refusal to answer questions from a specific media member.

Josh Wilson

Deion Sanders, head coach of Colorado football
Deion Sanders, head coach of Colorado football / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
Last week, the Colorado football program announced it would no longer permit questions from Denver Post reporter Sean Keeler. Asked for further explanation, the program referenced several arguably derogatory nicknames Keeler used to refer to Sanders. There is a clause in Sanders's contract that permits such an arrangement between Sanders, the school, and media.

ESPN's college football pundit Paul Finebaum commented on the news, calling it a disgrace on Monday. In a newly-released podcast with Robert Griffin III, Sanders referred to Finebaum's comments briefly.

"He talking 'bout us. How can we be irrelevant and you talking about me? Everytime I turn around somebody's sending me a quote that you talkin' 'bout me," Sanders said after co-host Grete Griffin brought the topic of Finebaum up.

"I know what he's doing, and I'm proud of him that he's smart enough to understand that this generation and this thought process and the way we communicate on sports it's different, and he's a dying breed. So what does he have to do to stay and keep up with this change? 'Oh I got to go find that big bad wolf and talk about it, so now I keep my relevancy.' And I'm saying, 'Cool,' but I'm not gon' help you. I'm not going to add to you, I'm not even gonna respond. Because that's what you want. Yeah, you just want me to respond. I don't do that. I'm not gon' help you come up."

The fireworks have already been lit on the Buffaloes season, and it has yet to officially start. They open against North Dakota State Thursday night.

