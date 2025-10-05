Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shares home 'stress' watching Browns lose
Dillon Gabriel played well in his first NFL start, but it wasn’t enough to get the Cleveland Browns the win in London in a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings. His fiancée Zo Caswell didn’t make the trip, but showed how stressed she was for the game.
The 24-year-old rookie Gabriel was the Browns’ third-round draft pick back in April out of the Oregon Ducks. He replaced veteran Joe Flacco after the first four games after just one win. He also outdeuled fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders for the spot.
RELATED: Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell flexes yoga selfie before Browns' London game
While the Browns lost with a touchdown from the Vikings with under 30 seconds left in the game, Gabriel played well with 190 yards passing, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Usually his No. 1 fan Caswell is representing Gabriel at his games.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders shares bad haircut blunder for Browns' London game
On Sunday, she was home watching the action that ended when Gabriel’s Hail Mary fell to the ground. She wrote, “*Me the whole game* The stress is too much 😩🥴.”
It likely won’t be the last stressful moment for Caswell as Gabriel will likely start again next week when then Browns play at the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Caswell and Gabriel met when they were at a summer orientation in Hawaii in middle school. They dated in high school and got engaged last year in 2024.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup