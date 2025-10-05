Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell flexes yoga selfie before Browns' London game
Dillon Gabriel is facing the biggest test of his football life while his fiancée is finding her inner zen back in Cleveland.
While the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback's high school sweetheart could have certainly flown to London after a Saturday morning of inner bliss at a local yoga studio, our bet would be that fiancée Zo Caswell will be watching stateside, unfortunately along with his parents for a simple, sad reason, as the former Oregon Ducks First-Team All-American makes his first NFL start after supplanting Super Bowl winning veteran Joe Flacco.
Sharing a selfie on Instagram Stories, Caswell flexes her look with a yoga buddy as her fiancé prepares to take on the Minnesota Vikings and defensive coordinator Brian Flores' complicated blitzing schemes.
Caswell, who first met Gabriel, 24, when they were only in sixth grade going to a new school together in Hawaii, said the former Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year was better as a superstar player than possible boyfriend material.
"He kept coming closer and closer to me and I was like, ‘Who’s this weird guy?,’” Caswell said last year.
Luckily Gabriel finally won her heart when they were juniors in high school, and they've been by each other's sides ever since. There is only one problem, which is an issue when you're dating an NFL quarterback - Caswell hates to fly.
So if you don't see her in London to support Gabriel, it might be that fear of the friendly skies, or also as understandable, she doesn't want the new Browns QB1, with fellow first-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders having so many die-hard fans wanting to see the former Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year fail, to feel even more pressure.
"There’s so much pressure," Caswell told Oregon CBS KOIN during last year's College Football Playoff. "You always want to win, you want to be perfect, but you want to look back in 20 years and be like, ‘Wow, that was a really cool time in my life.’”
Hopefully Gabriel has that yoga zen to handle it all.
