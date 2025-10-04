The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders shares bad haircut blunder for Browns' London game

The Cleveland quarterback got a haircut in England that didn’t go how he wanted it to before the team faces the Vikings on Sunday.

Matt Ryan

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders won’t likely see the field for Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game vs. the Minnesota Vikings in London, England. He may keep his helmet on, however, after a botched haircut while abroad.

The rookie quarterback out of dad Deion’s Colorado Buffaloes has had a rollercoaster of a ride in the pros since getting drafted in the 5th round after being projected as a first-rounder, from starting in the preseason and having one great performance followed by a horrible one.

After being named the third string quarterback before the start of the season, Shedeur had a positive message for the fans. Then after fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel was named the starter for tomorrow’s game Sanders had a telling two-word reaction. He also went viral for his mime interview this week where he just mouthed words after what former NFL head coach and current analyst Rex Ryan said about him.

Shedeur certainly loves to have fun in the media spotlight and on his social media channels. He posted getting a haircut in London before the game.

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders/Instgram

It unfortunately didn’t go how he wanted it too, though. You can hear his crew with him laughing about it on IG Stories, talking about how the barber made the fade too high and took off too much from the front. Shedeur pointed out “this is where I went wrong.”

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders/Instagram
Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders/Instagram

Here’s what he looked like before:

Shedeur Sander
Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At least he plays in the NFL and can cover it up with a helmet during the game.

Shedeur Sander
Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

