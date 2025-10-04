Shedeur Sanders shares bad haircut blunder for Browns' London game
Shedeur Sanders won’t likely see the field for Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game vs. the Minnesota Vikings in London, England. He may keep his helmet on, however, after a botched haircut while abroad.
The rookie quarterback out of dad Deion’s Colorado Buffaloes has had a rollercoaster of a ride in the pros since getting drafted in the 5th round after being projected as a first-rounder, from starting in the preseason and having one great performance followed by a horrible one.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders shouts out Dillon Gabriel before Browns' London game in IG post
After being named the third string quarterback before the start of the season, Shedeur had a positive message for the fans. Then after fellow rookie QB Dillon Gabriel was named the starter for tomorrow’s game Sanders had a telling two-word reaction. He also went viral for his mime interview this week where he just mouthed words after what former NFL head coach and current analyst Rex Ryan said about him.
Shedeur certainly loves to have fun in the media spotlight and on his social media channels. He posted getting a haircut in London before the game.
It unfortunately didn’t go how he wanted it too, though. You can hear his crew with him laughing about it on IG Stories, talking about how the barber made the fade too high and took off too much from the front. Shedeur pointed out “this is where I went wrong.”
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' brother sends message on his Browns QB3 status with IG repost
Here’s what he looked like before:
At least he plays in the NFL and can cover it up with a helmet during the game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup