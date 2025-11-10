The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drake Maye's wife Ann cooking on TikTok gets inundated with Patriots fans' adoration

The New England Patriots quarterback has become an NFL MVP caliber sensation. Even his wife's cooking videos are not immune.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots and Drake Maye are on fire.

As Sports Illustrated's NFL insider Albert Breer explained in his feature after yesterday's gutsy 28-23 win on the road against the NFC contender Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Maye is arguably the NFL MVP through the first 10 weeks of the season, and Patriots fans are dreaming of another dynastic era with the second-year quarterback and head coach Mike Vrabel turning the franchise around with an 8-2 mark on a seven-game win streak.

Nov. 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots players Will Campbell and Drake Maye during the first half between the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz at TD Garden. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While the experts at SI have you covered on the field, we have you covered off of it at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. And Maye's wife, Ann Michael Maye, has also been getting a ridiculous amount of love and adoration from Patriots fans in a hilariously unlikely spot — her TikTok cooking videos.

Ann Maye's TikTok cooking videos have become an unlikely spot for Patriots fans' adoration. / Ann Michael Maye/TikTok

Patriots fans are becoming obsessed with Maye

Ann Maye (left) / Ann Maye/Instagram

Patriots fans have become the most greedy NFL fanbase in the league. While poor Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions followers dream of getting to a Super Bowl one day, apparently six championships isn't enough in New England after the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

They want more.

Nov. 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

So when Mrs. Maye, who has dated her now husband ever since middle school, first meeting each other when they were 12 years old, creates adorable TikTok cooking videos, the comments become inundated with Pats fans, like in her most recent one making an apple cider donut loaf.

Despite what trolling NFL social media accounts would have you think, the comments are generally harmless, and at times, hilarious.

Our personal favorite: "You read recipes the way Drake reads defenses. Perfect couple."

Given it's fall, Mrs. Maye seems to be on an apple kick, since the one before this for cooking also involves apples — apple cinnamon oat crumble bars.

Ann gives these treats a rave review, wring in the caption, "These have no business being this good… everyone who tastes is obsessed."

Domestic bliss for these lifelong partners

Ann Maye/Instagram

What makes Drake and Ann so likeable is that they seem so genuine. They were high school sweethearts. They were college sweethearts, both proud UNC Tar Heels. (We'd love to get their opinion of Mr. Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.)

Now quickly becoming Patriots royalty, Ann, 22, a year younger than her NFL star husband Maye, 23, both with birthdays in August, proudly shows off her game-day fits as well throughout the season, which also get lots of love from New England fans.

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel talks to quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the end, Maye is quickly becoming a Patriots hero. And now New England fans can enjoy watching him with some tasty treats inspired by his wife.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

