Drake Maye’s wife Ann stuns in Patriots fit vs. Browns while swooning over QB man
Drake Maye is one of the hottest quarterback’s in the NFL right now and has the New England Patriots an exciting team to watch again. His wife Ann Maye continues to sizzle herself with her fits on game days. Sunday was no different.
The 5-2 Patriots are a suprising team this season after going 4-13 last season. Maye has the offense humming with 1744 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions heading into Sunday’s home game vs. the Cleveland Browns.
RELATED: Drake Maye's wife Ann shows off date-night selfie after Patriots’ big win
Last week, while Drake was doing his thing in the Mike Vrabel revenge game vs. the Tennessee Titans, his wife rocked a blue denim look.
This week, Ann first swooned over her QB man with his fit.
RELATED: Drake Maye's wife ditches Patriots QB for UNC girls reunion
Then she dropped her selfie with a friend with the perfect smile ready to root on Drake.
Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.
Now, Ann is the No. 1 Patriots fan.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS