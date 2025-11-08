The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drake Maye’s wife Ann enjoys girls night out before Patriots vs. Buccaneers showdown

While New England quarterback is focused on planning for Tampa Bay, his wife has herself a fun time out.

Matt Ryan

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts to the win after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots have a huge game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. His wife Ann enjoyed a girls night out the Friday beforehand where she of course slayed her fit as usual.

Maye has the Patriots looking like the Tom Brady days at 7-2 heading into the showdown with the 6-2 Bucs as winners of six in a row — a best in the league. The second-year quarterback has thrown for 2285 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Ann and Drake just had their own date night this week for a Boston Celtics game where the fans cheered them on the jumbo screen.

RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's fianceé Ann Michael Hudson?

While Drake has been hot on the field, his wife has off of it with her game-day looks with fashion winners like her all-red fit selfie in last week’s win, and going blue head-to-toe.

Before heading out for her girls night, Ann looked unrecognizable in a selfie with her full glam on. She then posted from the restaurant having a good time and enjoying some adult beverages.

RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann flaunts rainy day fit without her Patriots star husband

Ann Maye (left) and friends
Ann Maye (left) and friends / Ann Maye/Instagram

Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.

Now she’s his No. 1 fan at Patriots games.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

