Drake Maye’s wife Ann enjoys girls night out before Patriots vs. Buccaneers showdown
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots have a huge game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. His wife Ann enjoyed a girls night out the Friday beforehand where she of course slayed her fit as usual.
Maye has the Patriots looking like the Tom Brady days at 7-2 heading into the showdown with the 6-2 Bucs as winners of six in a row — a best in the league. The second-year quarterback has thrown for 2285 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Ann and Drake just had their own date night this week for a Boston Celtics game where the fans cheered them on the jumbo screen.
RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's fianceé Ann Michael Hudson?
While Drake has been hot on the field, his wife has off of it with her game-day looks with fashion winners like her all-red fit selfie in last week’s win, and going blue head-to-toe.
Before heading out for her girls night, Ann looked unrecognizable in a selfie with her full glam on. She then posted from the restaurant having a good time and enjoying some adult beverages.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann flaunts rainy day fit without her Patriots star husband
Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.
Now she’s his No. 1 fan at Patriots games.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues
How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest
Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky