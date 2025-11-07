Drake Maye’s wife Ann looks barely recognizable in glam look before Patriots game
Drake Maye and the red-hot New England Patriots have a huge test on Sunday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His wife Ann is already winning the week with her outfit on Friday night.
Maye has the Patriots looking like the Tom Brady days at 7-2 heading into the showdown with the 6-2 Bucs as winners of six in a row — a best in the league. The second-year quarterback has thrown for 2285 yards, 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
He’s also getting the love from the Boston fans as he showed up to a Boston Celtics game with Ann this week to a cheering crowd.
Speaking of Ann, she’s been a hit for Drake’s NFL game days with her fits like her all-red fit selfie in last week’s win, and going blue head-to-toe.
On Friday, she posted her “Outfit of the Night” in gray and black dress where she looked barely recognizable with her glam look.
There’s no indication yet if it was a date night with Drake as she’s posted before, but she certainly slayed the look.
Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.
Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.
