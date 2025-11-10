The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drake Maye’s wife Ann has 3-word flex after Patriots big win over Buccaneers

New England has won seven in a row and is the hottest team in league under the quarterback’s leadership.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots won their seventh game in a row and quarterback Drake Maye led the way once again for the NFL’s hottest team. His wife Ann Maye was certainly fired up about it.

Maye has now thrown for 2555 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions on the season after throwing for 270 yards and two scores in the win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots are looking like the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Patriots at 8-2 overall and in first place in the AFC East.

Normally Ann is posting game-day fits like her all-red fit selfie in last week’s win, and  going blue head-to-toe in a stunning look. Also custom fits like below.

RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's fianceé Ann Michael Hudson?

Ann Michael Maye
Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

On Sunday, there wasn’t a fit shown (yet), but Ann posted from the stadium, “Pats win again! 🥳“

RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann looks barely recognizable in glam look before Patriots game

Ann Maye
Ann Maye/Instagram

Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.

On Sunday, she witnessed him take his game to a new level with the Patriots winning yet again: 7 in a row.

