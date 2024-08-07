Drake’s A-list crush uncovered in spurned 2016 'Too Good' track
Drake has gifted fans with tons of new material. On Tuesday, Drake launched a website containing 100 gigabytes of music, demos, and behind-the-scenes clips. Many of the video clips date back to years ago, and contain looks at how he made some of his viral music videos, as well as how some of his biggest songs came together.
In one of the videos, Drake shows his mother, Sandra, one of the songs from his 2016 album, Views — a collaboration with Rihanna called “Too Good.”
On the song, Drake sings “I wanna tell you my intentions / I wanna do the things that I mention / I wanna benefit from the friendship / I wanna get the late night message from you, from you / I put my hands around you / Gotta get a handle on you.” Around the time of the song’s release, there was much speculation over whom the song was actually about — many believing it may actually be about Rihanna herself, as they were romantically linked at the time.
However, in the clip, he reveals the song is about Serena Williams, whom he was rumored to have been dating around 2015.
“This [song] is more about me and Serena,” Drake said.
As a mother’s intuition is always right, Sandra replies “I gathered that.”
Drake continues to explain that he has no ill intention behind the song, and is confident Williams will like the song.
“It’s funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them,” Drake said. “So, I know what kind of song to make — if I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they like. OK?...I know Serena very well, and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted.”
Sandra then reminded Drake, “she is seeing someone else.”
The aforementioned “someone else” was likely her now-husband Alexis Ohanian, as Williams and Ohanian were engaged by the end of 2016.
While Williams has never directly commented on the song, it’s safe to say that things aren’t amicable between them.
Drake would later diss Ohanian on the 2022 track “Middle of the Ocean” from Drake’s collab album Her Loss with 21 Savage. On the song, Drake raps “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi.”
Nearly two years later, Kendrick Lamar came to Williams’ defense on his 2024 Drake diss track, “Not Like Us,” warning him, “From Alondra down to central, better not speak on Serena.”
Williams also dissed Drake at the 2024 ESPY Awards last month, calling him out in the opening monologue.
While the lesson comes eight years after the release of “Too Good,” the answer is simple: Drake doesn’t want any smoke with the greatest athlete in the world.
