Olympic champ Sunisa Lee turns heads on red carpet at 2025 NBA Draft
Sunisa Lee has become a New York icon since moving to the Big Apple from Minnesota after winning a gold medal with Team USA Gymanstics in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. She was a crowd favorite at New York Knicks games, and now she’s covering the NBA draft for Esquire on the red carpet.
The 22-year-old has enjoyed the NYC life of sports and fashion including posing with Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns who towered over the 5-foot-0 Lee, and receiving an awesome gift and welcome from the New York Jets.
Lee has been seen posting all kinds of fit hits all over the city like her red shoestring top, and her spaghetti-strap dress for the recent premiere of F1 The Movie. She’s also recently crushed a Team USA jacket at Formula 1 Miami, turned up the heat in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
For the NBA draft she wore a suit jacket that doubled as a dress for a very fashion-forward look from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
It’s efinitely a winning look yet again or a SportCenter Top 10 like the chain she held up above.
Lee knows sports and fits — two staples at the NBA draft.
