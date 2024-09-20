Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gets shocking tattoo of himself
Jayson Tatum has been getting inked up this summer.
The first tattoo — a Kobe Bryant tribute — didn’t go over too well. Tatum was roasted by fans over the artwork choice.
Now, he’s showing off an even bigger tattoo on his back. This time it’s a picture of himself kissing the Larry O’Brien trophy after the Boston Celtics won the NBA championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
That’s a lot of ink already. If the Celtics keep winning championships, he better leave some room.
The 26-year-old Tatum has had an interesting summer since winning the championship. Tatum figured to play an essential role on Team USA for the Olympics, but barely saw the floor. Even his mom had to complain about the lack of playing time. Regardless, he has a gold medal to show for his participation. Then a trip to China to promote Jordan Brand featured a viral moment on the court he’d like to forget. Lastly, The NBA All-Star recently released a children’s book titled “Baby Dunks-a-Lot: A Picture Book”. The promotion of it on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” backfired, as his rap battle went viral in the wrong way.
Last season Tatum averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Let’s see what tattoo the small forward will get next.
