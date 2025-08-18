Carlos Alcaraz Had Classy Move After Jannik Sinner Retired in Cincinnati Open Final
The world's top two tennis players met again in the Cincinnati Open this week with No. 1 Jannik Sinner facing No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in their fourth finals matchup of 2025.
But compared to Alcaraz's win in a French Open marathon thriller and Sinner's revenge victory at Wimbledon, Monday's Cincinnati final ended on a rather abrupt note after Sinner retired in the first set due to illness.
The broadcast's cameras caught Alcaraz going over to Sinner on the bench and checking up on the Italian when it was announced Alcaraz won the tournament.
Alcaraz then penned a sweet consolatory message for Sinner on one of the cameras: "Sorry Jannik," along with a sad face.
Alcaraz was up 5-0 in the first set before Sinner was forced to retire. The Spaniard also apologized to Sinner in his postgame speech as he held the Cincinnati trophy:
“As you said Jannik this isn’t the way I want to win matches, to win a trophy. I just gotta say sorry. I know and understand how you can feel right now. All I can say… as I said many many times, you are truly a champion. I’m pretty sure from this situation you’re gonna come back better, even stronger. You always do. That’s what true champions do. You really are one," Alcaraz told Sinner.
Suffice to say, this probably wasn't how either player wanted the final to end. Prayers up to Sinner, who hopefully recovers from his illness soon.