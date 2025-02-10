ESPN’s Molly Qerim slays Super Bowl minidress, knee-high boots, backwards hat fit
Molly Qerim had quite the Super Bowl week and finished it off on a winning note with a stunning fit.
The ESPN First Take co-host with Stephen A. Smith always brings her best when it comes to fashion on and off the set of the show. We’ve seen her rock a fire “locked in” leather miniskirt, have her amazing fit disappear at UFC 309 in New York City, and sport a Canadian tuxedo denim miniskirt.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks Yankees cap, baller fur coat for stunning New York look
For Super Bowl LIX week, while it started off with two live embarrassing gaffes on the show for the 40-year-old Qerim that had her saying she “hates everybody,” she recovered nicely while in New Orleans, Louisiana. We saw her crush the crew in a shoelace-string top, then rock an old-school Adidas dress and icy pinkie ring while downing some beignets at Cafe Du Monde, and then going “off the grid” for a couple of days enjoying a huge burger in her New York Knicks jersey.
For Super Bowl Sunday, Qerim saved her most stunning look for last with her black minidress, knee-high boots, and rocking the backwards hat.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim slays in casual glasses, cut-up sweatshirt at NYC digs
That’s quite the look from the Emmy Award winner, and certainly was way better than the boring Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Well done, Molly Qerim. She definitely ended quite a week in the “W” column.
