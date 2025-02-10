The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Saquon Barkley's new fiancée Anna Congdon's stunning look is finally revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles star recently shared he and his longtime girlfriend are now engaged. Congdon slayed in a simple, sleek look celebrating the Super Bowl.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where was Anna Congdon's fit for the Super Bowl?

That's what a lot of Saquon Barkley fans wanted to know for Super Bowl LIX after his now fiancée (which Barkley only announced recently) was slaying fantastic fits throughout the playoffs for the Philadelphia Eagles magical run , trouncing the history-hungry Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

RELATED: Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon slays schoolgirl fit with kids in Eagles NFC victory

Saquon Barkley, Anna Congdon
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Well, his longtime girlfriend and mother of their two children, Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2, made it worth the wait on Monday morning for the fit to finally drop after the birthday boy, who turned 28 yesterday, celebrated with his family first with another adorable father/daughter moment, and then teammates, including epically shotgunning a beer shirtless after holding the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

RELATED: Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon rocks icy white fit for Eagles snow game

Anna Congdon, Saquon Barkley, Jada, Saquon Jr.
Feb. 9, 2025: Saquon Barkley with his fiancée Anna Congdon and their kids Jada and Saquon Jr. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At first blush, Congdon looks studious, sleek, and simple, with the adorable glasses making her style seem like she's ready for class at Penn State, where she and Barkley met.

Then thanks to journalist Taylor Rooks, we got a full glimpse of her fantastic fit with her star-studded Instagram post, including Leo Messi, Ciara, La La Anthony, and Joe Burrow, among others.

RELATED: CJ Gardner-Johnson crushes Travis Kelce with ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole shade

Taylor Rooks, Anna Congdon
Taylor Rooks/Instagram

Congdon's look is much more elegant upon closer examination, with a sheer white, crochet-knit dress.

Rooks shared an intimate photo with Barkley to start the IG carousel, so it appears she's tight with the couple.

Taylor Rooks
Taylor Rooks, Saquon Barkley

It was a fantastic night for Congdon, Barkley, and their adorable kids.

And thanks to this Taylor having a much better night than the other Taylor, we finally got to see Congdon's stunning look.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC

Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot

Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie

Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion