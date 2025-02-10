Saquon Barkley's new fiancée Anna Congdon's stunning look is finally revealed
Where was Anna Congdon's fit for the Super Bowl?
That's what a lot of Saquon Barkley fans wanted to know for Super Bowl LIX after his now fiancée (which Barkley only announced recently) was slaying fantastic fits throughout the playoffs for the Philadelphia Eagles magical run , trouncing the history-hungry Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.
Well, his longtime girlfriend and mother of their two children, Jada, 6, and Saquon Jr., 2, made it worth the wait on Monday morning for the fit to finally drop after the birthday boy, who turned 28 yesterday, celebrated with his family first with another adorable father/daughter moment, and then teammates, including epically shotgunning a beer shirtless after holding the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.
At first blush, Congdon looks studious, sleek, and simple, with the adorable glasses making her style seem like she's ready for class at Penn State, where she and Barkley met.
Then thanks to journalist Taylor Rooks, we got a full glimpse of her fantastic fit with her star-studded Instagram post, including Leo Messi, Ciara, La La Anthony, and Joe Burrow, among others.
Congdon's look is much more elegant upon closer examination, with a sheer white, crochet-knit dress.
Rooks shared an intimate photo with Barkley to start the IG carousel, so it appears she's tight with the couple.
It was a fantastic night for Congdon, Barkley, and their adorable kids.
And thanks to this Taylor having a much better night than the other Taylor, we finally got to see Congdon's stunning look.
