Fans troll Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Halloween photos
Jordon Hudson’s followers certainly took the bait when she shared a Halloween photo of himself and boyfriend Bill Belichick. The former NFL coach and manager, 72, played a fisherman who hooked 24-year-old Hudson’s mermaid at the end of his pole. “Ouucchhhh!!! 🪝” wrote the cosmetologist and cheerleader in the caption, which Belichick commented, “My biggest catch!!!”
The age gap between the couple is prone to provoking mixed reaction from fans, and this Halloween costume is no exception. Some of the comments on the post seemed to be rather critical of the relationship. “Father and daughter? 😂” wrote one commenter, while another mocked Bellichick’s age more harshly by saying, “Yooooo that’s someone’s grandpa 🤣💀” One literary-minded fan took the highbrow approach, commenting: "This is what Hemingway was talking about in Old Man and the Sea."
One follower simply expressed admiration for the coach’s apparent power with the ladies, writing, “I got to get in touch with Bill and learn some of his game notes.”
The naysayers don't seem to bother the couple, who have posted their fair share of photos together — and are wearing huge smiles in their Halloween pics.
