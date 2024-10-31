Former QB Roasts Patriots Legend Bill Belichick
Former New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick has been living his best life in his year off from coaching in the NFL.
He has been appearing on a lot of talk shows and still talking about the game he loves, but he has been taking some deserved time away as well.
Of course, one of the biggest storylines has been the fact that he is dating a 23-year-old woman named Jordon Hudson. They have been pictured a lot throughout their time together.
After a story and pictures came out about Belichick's girlfriend being dressed up as the legendary head coach for Halloween, one former NFL quarterback roasted him.
Ryan Fitzpatrick took to X to comment on the photos that are circulating and he dropped a hilarious note.
"For all you 48 year old hopeless romantics out there just think your future person may not even be born yet," Fitzpatrick posted.
There has been a huge split reaction to Belichick and his girlfriend's relationship. Some are simply happy that he is happy, while others are not a big fan of him dating a woman so much younger than him.
No matter where the stance on Belichick's relationship stands, they both seem happy and that's all that matters.
Hudson's Halloween costume is absolutely epic. She came through with a huge success with it.
Fitzpatrick's comments were hilarious and a playful roast of Belichick.
Now, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Belichick. After taking this year off, it is widely believed that arguably the best head coach of all-time will be back on a sideline in 2025.
At this point in time, there appear to be quite a few teams who could be looking for a new head coach. The most popular potential destination for him has been the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy certainly seems to be on the hot seat right now.
All of that being said, it's good to see Belichick enjoying his time away from the game. He deserves it and seeing him happy is something that will make all Patriots fans smile.
