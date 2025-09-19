Denis Shapovalov's tennis pro bride Mirjam slays wedding dress in Greece stunner
Game. Set. Love.
While Denis Shapovalov is the much higher ranked player between the tennis professional couple, his new bride Mirjam Shapovalov, formerly Mirjam Bjorklund, easily won the match today in her stunning wedding gown as the pair got married in a majestic ceremony in Zakynthos, Greece.
RELATED: Jannik Sinner leaves clues girlfriend is supermodel Laila Hasanovic, not Brooks Nader
The 26-year-old Canadian is currently ranked No. 28 in the world, and recently won the Los Cabos Tennis Open in July for his fourth ATP title. His 27-year-old Swedish wife is way down at No. 759, but maybe that's because she spent so much time getting ready for their idyllic wedding!
In a shared post with the ATP Tour and the WTA, the caption read, "Game. Set. I do. 💍." Hey, what can we say, great minds think alike.
RELATED: Brooks Nader's lame response to Alcaraz, Sinner dating rumor ends drama
Vogue Scandinavia was also there to celebrate, providing details that while the happy couple looked fantastic posing with their dog Yatzy, in an adorable matching tuxedo with the groom, it was a small and intimate affair.
RELATED: Felix Auger-Aliassime's stressful wedding makes Jannik Sinner US Open match easy
Reigning US Open champion and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was one of the big names to "like" the ATP and WTA post, and Shapovalov's fellow countryman Felix Auger-Aliassime will also be tying the knot any day now in a lavish Moroccan wedding to fiancée Nina Ghaibi.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Floyd Mayweather wins big bet on Terence Crawford in Canelo fight
Sweet gesture: Terence Crawford gives Canelo belts back in touching gesture after win
Last ‘Take’: ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares emotional message after stunning exit
Hot couple: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is his gf before Chargers game
Grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia shows off high-end fit for blossoming model career