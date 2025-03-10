The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Nikki Hiltz link for GOAT SXSW selfie

The group of star athletes spoke about the issues women and LGBTQ+ athletes face in the modern sports landscape.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Gabrielle Thomas aka Gabby Thomas (USA) poses after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium.
It’s a party down in Austin, Texas, as some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment are partying it up at SXSW. Over the course of the weekend, and athletes have delivered some powerful speeches and keynotes, but have made time for some fun in between.

Megan Rapinoe
Aug 25, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Megan Rapinoe reacts after they retire her jersey number (15) before the game between Seattle Reign FC and North Carolina Courage at Lumen Field. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

On Sunday, March 9, Gabby Thomas took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie with some fellow GOATs of the game. In the photo are WNBA legend Sue Bird, former U.S. Women's National Team and World Cup soccer champion Megan Rapinoe, and middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz.

This selfie came after a live taping of Bird and Rapinoe’s A Touch More podcast with Vox Media, during which, Thomas and Hiltz were the guests. During the taping, the group discussed the current sports landscape, detailing the issues women and LGBTQ+ people in sports, — as well as a breakdown of the intersection of sports and pop culture. 

Gabby Thomas / Instagram
While these world renowned athletes have broken barriers for future generations, they still bear the burden of vitriol, both online and in person. But as evidenced by videos shared to all four of these athletes stories, the love and admiration overshadow the negativity.

Everything is bigger in Texas — including the love of the game.

Rapinoe/Bird
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe look on in the first quarter between the United States and France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

