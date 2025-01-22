Gabby Thomas sizzles in shoestring crop-top workout fit selfie
Gabby Thomas is back to looking in peak form and dropping gold medal-worthy selfies while at it.
The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star hit 2025 sprinting with her shredded abs on the track after a year of amazing fits. We’ve seen the 28-year-old sprinter slaying in some Daisy Dukes while on ESPN’s College GameDay, followed by her sizzling miniskirt and cowboy boots look on the track for Formula 1 in her hometown of Austin, and she even was the Grand Marshal for the New York City Marathon where she flaunted her legs.
After an offseason full of high-calorie sweet treats and hot chicken challenges, as well as some spicy maragaritas and bikini dances with boyfriend Spencer McManes, Thomas is back to her workout routines and looking as good as ever. In her latest selfie, Thomas showed off her stunning physique in a gym locker room while wearing a crop top.
Thomas, who also showed her fashion skills last year for New York City Fashion Week in a miniskirt and matching crop-top jacket, can make even the most casual of selfies look good.
She has said her goal is to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. If she stays as in good of shape as she looks here, no doubt she will.
