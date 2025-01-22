The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Gabby Thomas sizzles in shoestring crop-top workout fit selfie

The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star is back to top form with her latest selfie stunner.

Matt Ryan

Gabby Thomas (USA) poses after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium.
Gabby Thomas (USA) poses after winning the women's 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabby Thomas is back to looking in peak form and dropping gold medal-worthy selfies while at it.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist track star hit 2025 sprinting with her shredded abs on the track after a year of amazing fits. We’ve seen the 28-year-old sprinter slaying in some Daisy Dukes while on ESPN’s College GameDay, followed by her sizzling miniskirt and cowboy boots look on the track for Formula 1 in her hometown of Austin, and she even was the Grand Marshal for the New York City Marathon where she flaunted her legs.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagra

After an offseason full of high-calorie sweet treats and hot chicken challenges, as well as some spicy maragaritas and bikini dances with boyfriend Spencer McManes, Thomas is back to her workout routines and looking as good as ever. In her latest selfie, Thomas showed off her stunning physique in a gym locker room while wearing a crop top.

Gabby Thomas
Gabby Thomas/Instagram

Thomas, who also showed her fashion skills last year for New York City Fashion Week in a miniskirt and matching crop-top jacket, can make even the most casual of selfies look good.

She has said her goal is to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. If she stays as in good of shape as she looks here, no doubt she will.

Gabby Thomas bikini
Gabby Thomas/Instagra

