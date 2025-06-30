George Kittle looks like cowboy Hulk Hogan in fit while wife Claire rocks jean shorts
George Kittle had an epic Tight End Unviersity for the fifth year of the event that he and Travis Kelce put on. His wife Claire shared some of her favorite photos with the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end with one really standing out.
Kittle, along with the Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce and former NFL star Greg Olsen created the event in 2021 as a way to train and build a community with NFL players while in Nashville, Tennessee.
This year Taylor Swift showed up as she’s dating Kelce and had a surprising performance of her hit song “Shake It Off” while also posing for an epic photo with Claire.
RELATED: Taylor Swift, George Kittle dance unaware famous influencer beside duo
Not to mention she, Kittle, and Kelce sang “Love Story” in an amazing video.
Claire shared some awesome photos from the past week.
RELATED: 49ers star George Kittle unrecognizable in high school photo without beard, long hair
What stood out besides that above 85 fit Claire wore, was this photo of her and George in a mirror selfie where George looks like a country Hulk Hogan with his cowboy hat and the yellow top and red shorts.
This could be George walking in if he had tights on.
After all, George and Claire are huge pro wrestling fans having attended Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas where George went viral for his beer chugging, and they rocked “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fits.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate