George Kittle looks like cowboy Hulk Hogan in fit while wife Claire rocks jean shorts

The San Francisco Pro Bowl tight end and his wife had fun at Tight End University.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

George Kittle had an epic Tight End Unviersity for the fifth year of the event that he and Travis Kelce put on. His wife Claire shared some of her favorite photos with the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end with one really standing out.

Kittle, along with the Kansas City Chiefs star Kelce and former NFL star Greg Olsen created the event in 2021 as a way to train and build a community with NFL players while in Nashville, Tennessee.

This year Taylor Swift showed up as she’s dating Kelce and had a surprising performance of her hit song “Shake It Off” while also posing for an epic photo with Claire.

Taylor Swift and Claire Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram

RELATED: Taylor Swift, George Kittle dance unaware famous influencer beside duo

Not to mention she, Kittle, and Kelce sang “Love Story” in an amazing video.

Claire shared some awesome photos from the past week.

RELATED: 49ers star George Kittle unrecognizable in high school photo without beard, long hair

What stood out besides that above 85 fit Claire wore, was this photo of her and George in a mirror selfie where George looks like a country Hulk Hogan with his cowboy hat and the yellow top and red shorts.

George and Claire Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram

This could be George walking in if he had tights on.

After all, George and Claire are huge pro wrestling fans having attended Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas where George went viral for his beer chugging, and they rocked “Stone Cold” Steve Austin fits.

Claire and George Kittle
Claire Kittle/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

