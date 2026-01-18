George Kittle’s wife Claire posts all-black 49ers fit with injured hubby for Seahawks

George Kittle and wife Claire couldn’t travel with the San Francisco 49ers, but they showed their love to the team before the divisional playoff game at the Seattle Seahawks.

The All-Pro tight end Kittle was hurt after he caught a ball last week in the Wild Card game at the Philadelphia Eagles when he tried to plant and his right Achilles blew out and he crumpled to the ground. The cart came up, but in true Kittle fashion he encouraged his teammates to keep fighting.

Heartbreaking for one of the NFL’s best. George Kittle carted off after a non-contact injury. pic.twitter.com/XwcLAn2b2i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2026

They’d end up winning while he and Claire had a special moment in the locker room and this epic photo of George with a tequila bottle he had delivered.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

Kittle had successful surgery on Wednesday and shared another emotional moment with his wife beforehand. Coach Kyle Shanahan even said Kittle sent his wife a funny picture after the surgery.

Kyle Shanahan says that George Kittle sent a funny picture to his wife after surgery.



He added that it was successful and that he can come back sooner than players used to with a torn Achilles. #49ers | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/qNxFc2PWV0 — Matt Lively (@mattblively) January 15, 2026

George and Claire post before kickoff in Seattle

While Claire is known for her game-day fits like her insane red-boots look for the Week 18 game against the same Seahawks, and her stunning vintage winner before the Eagles game, she’d break out the all-black look on Saturday and wrote, “Happy divisional gameday! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ We’ll be cheering our asses off from the couch.”

Claire Kittle/Instagram

Kittle wore what jersey?

She’d reveal George is rocking the Niners kicker Eddy Piñeiro No. 18 jersey.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

They both hope it’s the winning look for the 49ers.

If they win, they’ll make the NFC Championship Game for the fourth time in five season. The Kittles then hope to be able to attend the Super Bowl where the 49ers would have a home game at Levi’s Stadium.

George’s injury could sideline him up to a whole year, but he’ll no doubt be working his tail off to get back on the field. He has a great support system at home with Claire by his side.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) hugs wife Claire Kittle prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

