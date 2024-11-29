The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce match in red & black fits for Chiefs Black Friday game

The inaugural NFL Black Friday game will have some special guests with Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce pulling up in matching fits to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Sanchez

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday.
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL's debut Black Friday game takes place on Amazon Prime Video between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, so you knew the stars would come out.

Approximately one hour before kickoff, the one and only Taylor Swift pulled up to cheer on her beau Travis Kelce along with Kelce's mother Donna.

The combination of the Chiefs and Black Friday meant one thing: they were going to wear matching red and black fits.

WATCH: Taylor Swift’s Chiefs fit rocks above the knee boots back-to-back weeks

The duo was spotted as soon as they entered the stadium.

MORE: Taylor Swift joins Kansas City Chiefs WAGs for Patrick Mahomes' birthday bash

Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce, Kansas City Chief
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Swift added some luxury with the Louis Vuitton sweater.

Taylor Swift, Kansas City Chiefs
Taylor Swift arrive prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Now that we know Miss Swift and Momma Kelce are showing up in style, we'll have to see how good the Chiefs look on the field.

Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside

Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21

Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game

Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion