Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce match in red & black fits for Chiefs Black Friday game
The NFL's debut Black Friday game takes place on Amazon Prime Video between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, so you knew the stars would come out.
Approximately one hour before kickoff, the one and only Taylor Swift pulled up to cheer on her beau Travis Kelce along with Kelce's mother Donna.
The combination of the Chiefs and Black Friday meant one thing: they were going to wear matching red and black fits.
WATCH: Taylor Swift’s Chiefs fit rocks above the knee boots back-to-back weeks
The duo was spotted as soon as they entered the stadium.
MORE: Taylor Swift joins Kansas City Chiefs WAGs for Patrick Mahomes' birthday bash
Swift added some luxury with the Louis Vuitton sweater.
Now that we know Miss Swift and Momma Kelce are showing up in style, we'll have to see how good the Chiefs look on the field.
Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
