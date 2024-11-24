Gracie Hunt’s breathtaking black ‘Transformers’ minidress fit
Gracie Hunt has wowed with a lot of fits this NFL season, but her latest Transformers look is quite breathtaking.
The 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress has been all over the place lately from her crazy abs-revealing, sheer bikini in Mexico, to her leopard-print crop top stunner at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight in Texas, to rocking her black Chiefs fit for the team’s first loss of the season in Buffalo.
Hunt then was with boyfriend Cody Keith in North Carolina earlier where she posted a crazy city lights backdrop in stunning photos with her man.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt shows off new look in FaceTime date with ‘him’
On Saturday, Hunt posed with her dad and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, while rocking an all-black look with her miniskirt in front of a giant Bumblebee Transformer and some sick cars in a garage for an epic shot.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava slays in all-black low-cut fit showing off tan
Wow, that’s crazy. Clark is rich enough to own some Transformers himself, but it looks like it’s part of some event. Gracie also posted photos at Hendrick Motorsports, which is based in Charlotte.
Gracie lives that “Ferris Bueller” life as she says, and this is more proof. She’s the most interesting woman in the world with all her travels.
The only thing wrong with her black fit and yellow cars is it’s Pittsburgh Steelers colors, but it sure makes an awesome-looking photo.
