Hailee Steinfeld's seductive 'Sinner' scenes will give Josh Allen happy distraction
It's probably hard for Hailee Steinfeld to cheer up her fiancé Josh Allen right now.
The new extended "Sinners" trailer might help.
Steinfeld, who has been concentrating more lately on her "Beau Society" newsletter, is taking her acting career to an entirely new level as a seductive vampire in Ryan Coogler's new horror thriller starring Michael B. Jordan.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld makes rare Josh Allen, Bills comments after crushing Chiefs loss
Allen, after the Buffalo Bills lost yet again to the Kansas City Chiefs with a chance to go to the Super Bowl, is probably ecstatic his extremely talented partner is taking the spotlight away as he emotionally recovers from a brutal defeat.
WIth the tagline from IMDB, "Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld’s stunning low-cut black dress in unfortunate Super Bowl ad for Josh
Known for mostly more PG-rated roles in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise and "The Edge of Seventeen", many fans will barely recognize the 28 year old, who first burst onto the scene in "True Grit" when she was 13.
Her role in "Sinners" proves that she's very much all grown up.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wows in fire low-cut fit before steamy ‘Sinners’ scenes
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest Bills game
The joke after the loss was predominantly, with a fiancée like Hailee Steinfeld by his side, Josh Alleny is always winning. That seems to very much be the case.
Here's the full trailer if you want to check it out.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye
Not so lonely: 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, without Belichick, rocks knee-high boots