Hailee Steinfeld's seductive 'Sinner' scenes will give Josh Allen happy distraction

The famous actress has a steamy role in Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" that could make Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen forget about his devastating loss.

Matthew Graham

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It's probably hard for Hailee Steinfeld to cheer up her fiancé Josh Allen right now.

The new extended "Sinners" trailer might help.

Steinfeld, who has been concentrating more lately on her "Beau Society" newsletter, is taking her acting career to an entirely new level as a seductive vampire in Ryan Coogler's new horror thriller starring Michael B. Jordan.

Hailee Steinfeld
IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Allen, after the Buffalo Bills lost yet again to the Kansas City Chiefs with a chance to go to the Super Bowl, is probably ecstatic his extremely talented partner is taking the spotlight away as he emotionally recovers from a brutal defeat.

WIth the tagline from IMDB, "Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back."

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Known for mostly more PG-rated roles in the "Pitch Perfect" franchise and "The Edge of Seventeen", many fans will barely recognize the 28 year old, who first burst onto the scene in "True Grit" when she was 13.

Her role in "Sinners" proves that she's very much all grown up.

The joke after the loss was predominantly, with a fiancée like Hailee Steinfeld by his side, Josh Alleny is always winning. That seems to very much be the case.

Here's the full trailer if you want to check it out.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

