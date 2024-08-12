Hanna Cavinder's cheeky reply to Haley Cavinder's bikini photos
It’s hard not to get jealous of the jet-setting life of the Cavinder Twins.
This time it’s in the Bahamas, where the social media stars have been soaking up plenty of rays and good times with each other. They’ve done the prerequisite Tiktok/Instagram dance, in bikinis of course. Then it was Haley who did her IG vacation dump post, liked by her boyfriend, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck. Now it was Haley’s turn to chronicle her fun-in-the- sun vacation.
Twin sister Hanna couldn’t help herself, and replied “suns out buns out.”
The Miami Hurricane basketball guards are refreshingly self-deprecating, and that’s probably part of the reason they have nearly two million Instagram followers between their three accounts, including the Cavinder Twins handle, and 4.5 million for their TikTok handle.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s hilarious, adorable reply to marriage proposal
The savvy brand builders have also been exploring the local nightlife, as they continually comment on bars that hate to see them coming.
Maybe that’s why Haley almost fell off that hammock with the amazing ocean view in Hanna’s last post (the fourth one in the slideshow)?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WTF: Jordan Chiles’ sister vehemently defends her after shocking stripping of medal
Petty kings: Team USA basketball shows zero class with Noah Lyles trolling tweet
Dad’s defense: Ed Kelce’s 5-word response to Kanye West dropping son Travis’ name
Chef cooking: LOOK: Steph trolls French fans with epic ‘night, night’ shirt
D’oh: Joel Embiid goes full WWE heel with “Suck It” motion during medal ceremony