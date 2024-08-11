The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck 'likes' Hanna Cavinder's tropical vacation dump (PHOTOS)

The Cavinder Twins are living the good life on a luxury “business trip” to a Bahamas resort, and Hanna’s Georgia Bulldogs quarterback boyfriend is digging the photos.

Matthew Graham

Jul 12, 2023; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Jul 12, 2023; Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Beck and his social media star girlfriend Hanna Cavinder became Instagram official last month. Or should we say, Hanna Cavinder’s Georgia Bulldog Heisman Trophy frontrunner quarterback boyfriend?

Regardless, Beck is gearing up for the college football season and probably wishing he was soaking up fun and sun in the Bahamas with Cavinder, who of course also plays basketball for the Miami Hurricanes.

Along with her twin sister Haley, the pair are on a “business trip” to a luxury resort, which probably means they could be getting a baller vacation for free in exchange for their social media fame.

RELATED: Cavender Twins Haley & Hanna shake it out with Bahamas bikini dance

The 23-year-old influencer certainly seems to be having a good time with her twin sister, although it looks like they’re having trouble hanging onto that epic looking hammock with a full ocean panorama view behind them.

And Haley intimated to more shenanigans at a local dive bar: “Grabber's will never have a karaoke night again.” To which Hanna responded, “they hate to see us coming.”

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder
May 5, 2024: MIami Hurricane guards and influencers Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder pose before the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been the summer of amazing adventures for social media influencers like Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese, and the Cavinder Twins.

Vacations never looked so good.

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

