Carson Beck 'likes' Hanna Cavinder's tropical vacation dump (PHOTOS)
Carson Beck and his social media star girlfriend Hanna Cavinder became Instagram official last month. Or should we say, Hanna Cavinder’s Georgia Bulldog Heisman Trophy frontrunner quarterback boyfriend?
Regardless, Beck is gearing up for the college football season and probably wishing he was soaking up fun and sun in the Bahamas with Cavinder, who of course also plays basketball for the Miami Hurricanes.
Along with her twin sister Haley, the pair are on a “business trip” to a luxury resort, which probably means they could be getting a baller vacation for free in exchange for their social media fame.
RELATED: Cavender Twins Haley & Hanna shake it out with Bahamas bikini dance
The 23-year-old influencer certainly seems to be having a good time with her twin sister, although it looks like they’re having trouble hanging onto that epic looking hammock with a full ocean panorama view behind them.
And Haley intimated to more shenanigans at a local dive bar: “Grabber's will never have a karaoke night again.” To which Hanna responded, “they hate to see us coming.”
It’s been the summer of amazing adventures for social media influencers like Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese, and the Cavinder Twins.
Vacations never looked so good.
