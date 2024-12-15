Heisman winner Travis Hunter's fiancée loves one NFL team in particular
Travis Hunter just won the Heisman Trophy awarded and is consensus top 5 NFL draft pick. His fiancée Leanna Lenee hopes he can play for her favorite NFL team, though.
Hunter is the first two-way player to win college football’s most coveted award since Michigan’s Charles Woodson, and the first Colorado Buffaloes player since running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994. On the season, he has 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, he has 33 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
No doubt, NFL team’s are salivating or landing Hunter. One team in particular may find it difficult to get Hunter though and that’s Lenee’s favorite team: The Green Bay Packers. Lenee revealed in a 2022 YouTube video and surfaced by People.com that she’s a diehard Cheesehead, and with good reason. She talked about how hard it would be for her if he plays on another team.
“I love the Packers and my godfather coached the Packers.” Lenee did say that she wants Hunter to get drafted by "any team," but if he doesn’t go to one she likes that it’s going to be “hard” to cheer.
With the Packers sitting at 9-4 this season entering Sunday and looking primed for a playoff run, it’s not happening outside of a trade. The top two teams likely for the draft are the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders. Those aren’t bad cities at all to end up for Hunter and his soon-to-be wife.
