Travis Hunter’s crazy luxury brand shopping spree for fiancée Leanna Lenee birthday
Colorado Buffaloes Heisman favorite Travis Hunter couldn’t be with his fiancée Leanna Lenee on her 23rd birthday trip, but he certainly welcomed her home with more than open arms.
The 21-year-old two-way star sent his girl on a Mexico vacation where she showed up to a big surprise in her hotel room, then hit up the pool in a racy, jaw-dropping swimsuit where she flexed her tattoos, and then went clubbing with friends in a low-cut look that elicited a one-word reaction out of Hunter.
Lenee returned home to Boulder, Colorado, where the couple lives to even more elite surprises.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's fiancée Leanna Lenee has heartwarming hug despite Colorado loss
RELATED: Fiancée Leanna Lenee drops jaw-dropping Travis Hunter fit striking Heisman pose
Hunter clearly went on a next-level shopping spree to go all out for his girl from Nieman Marcus, to Louis Vuitton, to Gucci. There’s like 10 bags worth there on the counter. Hunter certainly looked happy to see Lenee and shock her again.
Hunter and Lenee have dated since high school in Georgia. She followed him to Jackson State and to Colorado when Hunter followed coach Deion Sanders. In February, Hunter proposed to Lenee with a super ridiculously priced ring, and set a wedding date that came as a shock to the team’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Hunter clearily loves Lenee as evident by how all-out he went with her birthday gifts. Did Coach Prime coach him on on this playbook as well?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss