A’ja Wilson Ripped ‘Ridiculous’ WNBA Refs During Fiery In-Game Interview
Sunday ended up being an excellent day for the Las Vegas Aces and star center A'ja Wilson, who bested the Chicago Sky with a game-winning layup at the buzzer at Wintrust Arena.
But the day got off to a bit of a rough start for Wilson, who scored eight points in the first quarter but struggled to the tune of 3-of-13 shooting from the field. The Aces star center, perhaps frustrated with her rough start to the game or the perceived lack of calls from the officials, blasted WNBA referees during an in-game interview with CBS Sports's Emily Proud.
"Everyone has to do their job," Wilson told Proud. "It's from the players, to the refs, to the coaches- we all have to do our job. And I don't appreciate being looked at and stared at as if you're trying to intimidate me or act like I don't have a voice on this court."
"So yes we are messing up defensively and it's like we're not engaged and we need to get engaged. And that's on us. But also it goes hand-in-hand. And if I get fined for this I am terribly sorry but it's ridiculous. We've been going through this all season. So, everybody gotta do their job."
It's not the first time Wilson, a fiery player, has expressed her displeasure with WNBA officials, as she's done so multiple times during games this season. And the two-time WNBA MVP wasn't the only member of the Aces to grow frustrated with the officiating on Sunday, as teammate Kelsey Plum was issued a technical while imploring an official to call a foul.
It remains to be seen if the league will fine Wilson for her comments made during the interview.