J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya shows off dad taking baby Rome home
J.J. McCarthy easily won best first week in the NFL regular season.
After coming up clutch to lead a comeback victory for the Minnesota Vikings against their NFC North rival Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, also his childhood team growing up in Illinois, 27-24, the second-year quarterback welcomed a baby boy with fiancée Katya Kuropas named Rome Micah McCarthy.
RELATED: Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?
"Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy," Kuropas wrote in a shared post with McCarthy. "The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents."
RELATED: J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya has rare comment on Vikings QB's '1-0' post
McCarthy wrote in the comments, "God is GREAT!... & so are you my love @katyakuropas."
Kuropas, McCarthy's high school sweetheart, shared a great photo of dad holding baby Rome.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares amazing update on baby with dad beaming
Kuropas followed it up with another photo on her Instagram Stories of the Michigan Wolverines hero and national champion taking Rome out of the hospital in an infant car seat, presumably going home.
"Dad mode," Kuropas, who got engaged to McCarthy weeks after the natty, captioned it.
Even though the 22-year-old QB1 missed practice this week, McCarthy is expected to still start in another marquee game on Sunday Night Football for his home debut against the Atlanta Falcons.
The crowd will be electric, and the proud papa will get thunderous applause to cap off his amazing first week of the NFL regular season. It will be nearly impossible to top it, except ending this year with a Lombardi Trophy in his hand for the Vikings first ever Super Bowl holding Rome.
Now that would be the fairytale ending.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit