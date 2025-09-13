The Athlete Lifestyle logo

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya shows off dad taking baby Rome home

The Vikings quarterback has had the most amazing NFL debut week ever with his first win and birth of his first child Rome Micah McCarthy.

Matthew Graham

Sep 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices before the game at Soldier Field.
Sep 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) practices before the game at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

J.J. McCarthy easily won best first week in the NFL regular season.

After coming up clutch to lead a comeback victory for the Minnesota Vikings against their NFC North rival Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, also his childhood team growing up in Illinois, 27-24, the second-year quarterback welcomed a baby boy with fiancée Katya Kuropas named Rome Micah McCarthy.

RELATED: Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?

J.J. McCarthy, Katya Kuropas
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy kisses his girlfriend Katya Kuropas to celebrate the Wolverines' 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Welcome to the world Rome Micah McCarthy," Kuropas wrote in a shared post with McCarthy. "The sweetest, most perfect gift from God!! We are so unbelievably blessed to be your parents."

RELATED: J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya has rare comment on Vikings QB's '1-0' post

McCarthy wrote in the comments, "God is GREAT!... & so are you my love @katyakuropas."

Kuropas, McCarthy's high school sweetheart, shared a great photo of dad holding baby Rome.

RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares amazing update on baby with dad beaming

J.J. McCarthy with baby Rome
Katya Kuropas and J.J. McCarthy/Instagram

Kuropas followed it up with another photo on her Instagram Stories of the Michigan Wolverines hero and national champion taking Rome out of the hospital in an infant car seat, presumably going home.

"Dad mode," Kuropas, who got engaged to McCarthy weeks after the natty, captioned it.

JJ McCarthy, J.J. McCarthy
Katya Kuropas/Instagram

Even though the 22-year-old QB1 missed practice this week, McCarthy is expected to still start in another marquee game on Sunday Night Football for his home debut against the Atlanta Falcons.

The crowd will be electric, and the proud papa will get thunderous applause to cap off his amazing first week of the NFL regular season. It will be nearly impossible to top it, except ending this year with a Lombardi Trophy in his hand for the Vikings first ever Super Bowl holding Rome.

Now that would be the fairytale ending.

J.J. McCarthy
NFL Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season

Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss

Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering

Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes

SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships