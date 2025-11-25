J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée shares sweet dad-baby moment with Vikings QB under fire
J.J. McCarthy is having a rough season with the Minnesota Vikings. His new baby is certainly cheering dad up.
The second-year quarterback — who is really a rookie after missing his first season with injury — is just 2-4 as a starter with 929 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on the season. He missed five games, too, with an ankle sprain.
RELATED: J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya shares big baby update
The QB was a national champion with the Michigan Wolverines, but the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft hasn’t looked like that guy yet, especially since the team moved on from Pro Bowler Sam Darnold for him and Darnold is balling for the Seattle Seahawks. The two will actually square off this Sunday in Seattle.
While it’s been tough professionally this year for McCarthy, personally he’s had an amazing one welcoming his first child with fiancée Katya Kuropas with a baby boy named Rome in September.
We’ve seen Kuropas post adorable moments like when they brought Rome home and he met their giant dogs, and the gift the Vikings gave him that he loved.
RELATED: Who is Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée Katya Kuropas?
Now, after Sunday’s 23-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers with McCarthy having another poor performance and under fire, mom shared the cutest picture with baby and dad.
McCarthy is just 22 year old and can certainly develop and win in this league. It’s tough now for him, but at least he has moments like these to motivate him.
