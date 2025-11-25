The Athlete Lifestyle logo

J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée shares sweet dad-baby moment with Vikings QB under fire

It’s been a tough season for the Minnesota quarterback on the field, but he’s enjoying special moments with his new son off of it.

Matt Ryan

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) reacts after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) reacts after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

J.J. McCarthy is having a rough season with the Minnesota Vikings. His new baby is certainly cheering dad up.

The second-year quarterback — who is really a rookie after missing his first season with injury — is just 2-4 as a starter with 929 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on the season. He missed five games, too, with an ankle sprain.

J.J. McCarth
It’s been a tough season for McCarthy and the Vikings offense. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The QB was a national champion with the Michigan Wolverines, but the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft hasn’t looked like that guy yet, especially since the team moved on from Pro Bowler Sam Darnold for him and Darnold is balling for the Seattle Seahawks. The two will actually square off this Sunday in Seattle.

While it’s been tough professionally this year for McCarthy, personally he’s had an amazing one welcoming his first child with fiancée Katya Kuropas with a baby boy named Rome in September.

J.J. McCarthy with baby Rome
J.J. McCarthy with baby Rome / Katya Kuropas and J.J. McCarthy/Instagram

We’ve seen Kuropas post adorable moments like when they brought Rome home and he met their giant dogs, and the gift the Vikings gave him that he loved.

Now, after Sunday’s 23-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers with McCarthy having another poor performance and under fire, mom shared the cutest picture with baby and dad.

J.J. McCarthy with baby Rome.
Katya Kuropas/Instagram

McCarthy is just 22 year old and can certainly develop and win in this league. It’s tough now for him, but at least he has moments like these to motivate him.

Rome McCarthy
Katya Kuropas/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

