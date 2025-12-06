Jacob Rodriguez and wife Emma share emotional moment after Texas Tech's BYU win

Jacob Rodriguez and his wife Emma continue to have a fairytale season.

The unlikeliest Heisman Trophy contender, already a Butkus Award winner, continued the momentum after being the inspirational captain for the Texas Tech Red Raiders as they blew out the BYU Cougars, 34-7, to capturing the Big 12 championship and assuring themselves a spot in the College Football Playoff, most likely with a home game.

RELATED: Landry Kiffin flaunts fancy red dress on expensive NYC date with LSU bf Whit Weeks

Dec. 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (10) celebrates with the Big 12 Championship trophy after the game against the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

But enough about the on the field action, because all we care about is Rodriguez, the once "lost" Virginia quarterback, who eventually returned back home to Texas as a walk-on with zero options as a QB1, only to become a linebacker and eventual star captain of the Red Raiders.

Unfortunately while that certainly is impressive, he's still in second place for biggest rockstar in his marriage.

RELATED: Jaxson Dart seems to officially be dating Instagram model hanging with his mom Kara

Emma Rodriguez becomes emotional as her husband, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, is honored on senior day before a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That title belongs to his wife, Emma, who graduated from West Point and is now a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter pilot, and Jacob's biggest fan.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin awkwardly calls out Joe Burrow with daughter Landry's LSU retro find

Not only is she his "biggest and loudest fan," she's also a constant source of inspiration for Rodriguez, and the happy couple, now America's darlings, shared an emotional moment together as they embraced after the game.

You can tell how much it means to Emma especially, and it's one of those sweet moments that would have happened whether or not any cameras were rolling.

Thanks to Jacob and Emma, fans across the country are rooting for Texas Tech to make a Cinderella run for an unlikely national championship, especially with their cocky older brother, the Texas Longhorns, desperately trying to make the CFP.

Although let's be honest, they've already won this season no matter what happens now.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash