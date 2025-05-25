The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna ends TikTok hiatus with giant ring, wedding dress flex

The new wife of the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie is back on social media in epic fashion after going dark since December.

Matt Ryan

Then Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his then fiancée Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Then Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his then fiancée Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Leanna Lenee is back on TikTok after marrying Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and former Colorado Bufaloes Heisman Travis Hunter. She did so in epic fashion showing off her dress and ring alongside her new husband.

Lenee, 23, had been off of social media since mid-December after the backlash she received during Hunter’s Heisman Trophy presentation when trolls crushed her over her perceived antics on the night of her then fiancé’s big accomplishment. It was so bad that she did a tearful video defending herself, followed by an angry rant by Hunter. Even WNBA star Angel Reese also came to her defense.

RELATED: Who is Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee
Hunter and Lenee for the Heisman Trophy presentation. / Leanna Lenee/Instagram

Hunter, 22, and Lenee have been together since he was in high school in Georgia and she followed him to Jackson State and then Colorado. She was a hit on game days with her custom Travis Hunter fits like this crop-top and Hunter jeans look, and this one below.

Leanna Lenee
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

RELATED: Jags’ Travis Hunter dissed at lavish Leanna Lenee wedding during $500k gift reveal

Lenee went silent but reappeared in public for the 2025 NFL Draft where she gave Hunter an elite gift, and then turned heads on the red carpet in her black dress.

After an amazing-looking wedding that saw an insane gift reveal, Lenee hit up TikTok for the first time in months with this epic ring flex with Hunter while in her dress.

That’s quite a way to reannounce yourself on TikTok.

Mr. and Mrs. Hunter also shared their first dance that someone else shared.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Leanna Lenee, WAGs, Colorado football, Travis Hunter
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC

NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships