Travis Hunter’s wife Leanna ends TikTok hiatus with giant ring, wedding dress flex
Leanna Lenee is back on TikTok after marrying Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and former Colorado Bufaloes Heisman Travis Hunter. She did so in epic fashion showing off her dress and ring alongside her new husband.
Lenee, 23, had been off of social media since mid-December after the backlash she received during Hunter’s Heisman Trophy presentation when trolls crushed her over her perceived antics on the night of her then fiancé’s big accomplishment. It was so bad that she did a tearful video defending herself, followed by an angry rant by Hunter. Even WNBA star Angel Reese also came to her defense.
Hunter, 22, and Lenee have been together since he was in high school in Georgia and she followed him to Jackson State and then Colorado. She was a hit on game days with her custom Travis Hunter fits like this crop-top and Hunter jeans look, and this one below.
Lenee went silent but reappeared in public for the 2025 NFL Draft where she gave Hunter an elite gift, and then turned heads on the red carpet in her black dress.
After an amazing-looking wedding that saw an insane gift reveal, Lenee hit up TikTok for the first time in months with this epic ring flex with Hunter while in her dress.
That’s quite a way to reannounce yourself on TikTok.
Mr. and Mrs. Hunter also shared their first dance that someone else shared.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
