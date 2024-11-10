Fiancée Leanna Lenee drops jaw-dropping Travis Hunter fit striking Heisman pose
Leanna Lenee has worn stunning fits all season during Colorado Buffaloes games to cheer on her man Travis Hunter. Saturday’s look was truly a Heisman-worthy one for Lenee.
The fiancée of Hunter has previously been seen in fits like these sick custom jeans with Hunter on them, and a skimpy Colorado crop top.
Now, the 22-year-old beauty who followed Hunter to Colorado from Jackson State, dropped her best fit of the season in a jaw-dropping crop top, custom Hunter jacket. She even struck the Heisman pose to put it over the top.
Wow. She’s even got a next-level football purse.
The fit was lucky, too, as Colorado went on the road and defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Hunter and Lenee got engaged in February with a $100K ring and have even set a wedding date that came as a shock to the team’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The couple that began dating as students at Collins High School during Hunter's senior year. They continued dating while he began his college football career at Jacksonville State.
After Hunter transferred to Colorado to continue playing under Coach Deion Sanders, Lenee followed to continue supporting her man — a top 5 consensus NFL draft pick who plays equally well on both offense and defense.
While Hunter and the Buffaloes won on the field Saturday as he continues his case for a Heisman Trophy, Lenee was the clear winner off the field with her incredible fit.
