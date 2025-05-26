Leanna Lenee rocked cowgirl bride fit for Travis Hunter wedding rehearsal dinner
Leanna Lenee had quite the wedding to her longtime man and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. The 23-year-old bride also had a stunning dress for her rehearsal dinner that was revealed.
Lenee and Hunter, 21, have been together since her was in high school in Georgia, and then at Jackson State and with the Colorado Buffaloes where she was a hit with her game-day fits like her crop-top and custom Hunter jeans, and this corset football look.
After backlash following Hunter’s Heisman Trophy night that he took to social media to defend her, Lenee went dark, reappearing in a big way at the 2025 NFL Draft with an elite gift for Hunter, and her sizzling black dress that turned heads at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
For the wedding, she had an over-the-top perfect dress, and resurfaced on TikTok with an epic ring flash. She also received a $500k gift. The behind-the-scenes videos of the wedding are incredible.
Lenee posted on Instagram her rehearsal dinner fit in another white dress stunner as well as a bride cowboy hat for the ultimate cowgirl look.
She certainly brought her fit game, and was the clear center of attention — as she should be — at her wedding that took place at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee.
Congrats to Mr. And Mrs. Hunter.
