Leanna Lenee rocked cowgirl bride fit for Travis Hunter wedding rehearsal dinner

The wife of the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie had a head-turning look before the wedding dress.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Leanna Lenee had quite the wedding to her longtime man and Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter. The 23-year-old bride also had a stunning dress for her rehearsal dinner that was revealed.

Lenee and Hunter, 21, have been together since her was in high school in Georgia, and then at Jackson State and with the Colorado Buffaloes where she was a hit with her game-day fits like her crop-top and custom Hunter jeans, and this corset football look.

Leanna Lenee, Travis Hunter, Colorado football, WAGs, Colorado Buffaloes
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

After backlash following Hunter’s Heisman Trophy night that he took to social media to defend her, Lenee went dark, reappearing in a big way at the 2025 NFL Draft with an elite gift for Hunter, and her sizzling black dress that turned heads at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

For the wedding, she had an over-the-top perfect dress, and resurfaced on TikTok with an epic ring flash. She also received a $500k gift. The behind-the-scenes videos of the wedding are incredible.

Lenee posted on Instagram her rehearsal dinner fit in another white dress stunner as well as a bride cowboy hat for the ultimate cowgirl look.

Leanna Lenee
Leanna Lenee/Instagram
Leanna Lenee
Leanna Lenee/Instagram
Leanna Lenee
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

She certainly brought her fit game, and was the clear center of attention — as she should be — at her wedding that took place at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee.

Congrats to Mr. And Mrs. Hunter.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee.
Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee. / Travis Hunter/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

