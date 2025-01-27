40-year-old NBA WAG Draya Michele flexes ab-revealing, bold one-piece bathing suit
Draya Michele is making 40 look more like 20 with her latest stunning look.
Michele just turned 40 on January 23 and got a shoutout from her 22-year-old Houston Rockets star boyfriend Jalen Green.
The model and influencer has crushed many looks like her “Tweaker” miniskirt and thigh-high boots honoring the new LiAngelo Ball song, and her skimpy swimsuits, and showing off her flexibility in a mind-bending yoga fit, and hitting the treadmill while barefoot.
RELATED: Jalen Green gf Draya Michele's revealing top blends into arty pants
While the Basketball Wives star is in a controversial relationship with someone her son’s age, she certainly isn’t letting her age prevent her from dropping sizzling looks like her latest one-piece bathing suit.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas steals spotlight at Unrivaled game with stunning ab-revealing fit
The backside is so provocative we can’t show you the photo here, but it’s quite steamy.
It’s also been a great year for Green who signed a three-year, $106 million contract extension with Houston, and is averaging 21.4 points and 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game for the surprising 30-14 Rockets.
Michele and Green began dating in August 2023 and haven’t slowed down despite the age gap and scrutiny.
Draya has 9.4 million followers on Instagram alone. Bathing suits like these make it easy to see why.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All the smoke: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russ
Plus won: Livvy Dunne upstages Paul Skenes’ MLB banquet in stunning low-cut dress
Bills blues: Hailee Steinfeld goes casual white tank top before Josh Allen’s biggest game
Spoiled with love: Brittany Mahomes gushes over adorable gifts for baby Golden Raye