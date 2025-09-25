The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kawhi Leonard's Uncle Dennis mystery revealed with wildly differing opinions

The man at the center of the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard scandal is finally getting exposed. And wow, the takes are extreme.

Matthew Graham

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Whether he likes it or not, Uncle Dennis is finally getting his close-up.

Dennis Robertson, NBA star Kawhi Leonard's uncle, has always been a rumors legend. Now that Pablo Torre has opened up a mountain of circumstantial evidence on his "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast that Uncle Dennis might have worked with the Los Angeles Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer to circumvent the league's salary cap to the tune of $50 million, leading to an official investigation by the NBA, those urban myths might actually be reality.

RELATED: NBA star Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner getting back together possibly

Kawhi Leonard
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

So then who is the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Dennis? It depends on which executive you ask after an exhaustive feature in The Athletic today by Dan Woike, Sam Amick, and Mike Vorkunov.

It's definitely worth a read, but here's the TL;DR.

RELATED: LeBron James has awkward Drake answer when asked about fallout

Uncle Dennis is consistent in that he'll ask for 'crazy things'

Kawhi Leonard
May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A consistent theme is that Uncle Dennis will ask for the moon, and also a cool free sweatshirt, possibly all in the same day.

For the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019, it was unlimited use of the private plane, guaranteed money in "off-court earnings," and team ownership like had been part of Magic Johnson's retirement gratitude after being forced out because the Showtime icon had HIV, which Uncle Dennis was told repeatedly was strictly against league rules and would be clear attempts to circumvent the salary cap.

One executive described it as a "bizarre expectation, not entitlement, but like a willingness to ask for crazy things."

But then another one spun it as a positive, saying, "He’s a sophisticated guy and a smart guy and aggressive... everyone would say ‘Agents do this all the time.’ But the framework is what makes him different. And a lot of people don’t like it.”

No guardrails seems to be the tension point

Kawhi Leonard
Apr 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before game five of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Uncle Dennis is a former banker having worked at Chase Bank for over 22 years once his very short professional career fizzled out after playing at the College of Idaho. As a savvy business man, his defenders would say, an NBA superstar has the biggest leverage probably in all of professional American sports.

The problem wasn't the asks say his detractors, it was the repeated outrageous asks, never taking "no" for an answer, especially when it was illegal.

Uncle Dennis is a father figure to Kawhi

Kawhi Leonard
Mar 13, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) smiles during a timeout against the Orlando Magic. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

No matter what antics Dennis Robertson does within NBA circles, he's been a great father figure to Kawhi ever since Leonard's father, Mark, was murdered in 2008. The case remains unsolved, and the two-time NBA champion was only 16 when it happened at the carwash his dad owned in Compton, California.

In this case, maybe dad just went a bit too far. Time will tell.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Business