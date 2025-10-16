James Harden's gf Paije reveals truth behind freak-out wedding bouquet meme
James Harden had one of the most amazing reactions of a boyfriend watching his girlfriend catch a bouquet at a wedding, of course meaning as the tradition goes, he would be the next one to get married.
The always polarizing Los Angeles Clippers superstar was actually debated for a hilarious reason altogether when his girlfriend, fashion designer Paije Speights, turned to him with glee to see his bugging-out look, instantly becoming a social media viral sensation.
The original clip from Overtime has been seen 15 million times as of this posting, so needless to say NBA Twitter went off when it first dropped in June 2024.
Well while Harden's reaction is getting all of the press from the explainer clip from Netflix's "Starting 5" from the still happy couple, we're more interested in what Speights had to say.
"He talks about marriage more than I do," Speights said. "He called me his wife already. I think he made a joke one time. He said something, I was like, 'Yearh, but you already got a girlfriend.' He was like, 'You're my wife.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay.'"
"I love her a lot though," Harden admitted. "I'm in love."
The 36-year-old former NBA MVP, six-time All-NBA First-Team selection, and 11-time All-Star would probably much rather have wedding talk drama then what he'll have to endure this season as the Clippers are still embroiled in the middle of the Kawhi Leonard drama with owner Steve Ballmer, and whether or not they circumvented the salary cap through extremely sketchy means with the failed company, Aspiration.
Harden could get ahead of the fallout by make his pretend wife his real wife.
