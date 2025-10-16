The Athlete Lifestyle logo

James Harden's gf Paije reveals truth behind freak-out wedding bouquet meme

The polarizing Los Angeles Clippers star was not very happy when girlfriend Paije Speights caught a wedding bouquet. She calls him out with the real story.

Matthew Graham

April 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome.
April 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
James Harden had one of the most amazing reactions of a boyfriend watching his girlfriend catch a bouquet at a wedding, of course meaning as the tradition goes, he would be the next one to get married.

The always polarizing Los Angeles Clippers superstar was actually debated for a hilarious reason altogether when his girlfriend, fashion designer Paije Speights, turned to him with glee to see his bugging-out look, instantly becoming a social media viral sensation.

James Harden
NBA star James Harden watches the Phoenix Mercury play the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during Game 3 of WNBA semifinals at PHX Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The original clip from Overtime has been seen 15 million times as of this posting, so needless to say NBA Twitter went off when it first dropped in June 2024.

Well while Harden's reaction is getting all of the press from the explainer clip from Netflix's "Starting 5" from the still happy couple, we're more interested in what Speights had to say.

"He talks about marriage more than I do," Speights said. "He called me his wife already. I think he made a joke one time. He said something, I was like, 'Yearh, but you already got a girlfriend.' He was like, 'You're my wife.' And I was like, 'Oh, okay.'"

"I love her a lot though," Harden admitted. "I'm in love."

The 36-year-old former NBA MVP, six-time All-NBA First-Team selection, and 11-time All-Star would probably much rather have wedding talk drama then what he'll have to endure this season as the Clippers are still embroiled in the middle of the Kawhi Leonard drama with owner Steve Ballmer, and whether or not they circumvented the salary cap through extremely sketchy means with the failed company, Aspiration.

Harden could get ahead of the fallout by make his pretend wife his real wife.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

