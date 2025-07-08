Detroit Lions Jared Goff Questioned Sean McVay's Maturity
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has often detailed how blindsided he felt after the Los Angeles Rams made the decision to trade him following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season.
In the first episode of the 'Quarterback' Netflix docuseries, the former No. 1 overall pick shared how upset he was at Rams coach Sean McVay.
"Three weeks after the last game of the season, get a call from Sean and really did not expect anything," Goff explained. "He lets me know they're trading me to Detroit and I'm like, 'Whoa, okay, alright. What the hell? What's happening?' I would say about 30 seconds after that phone call, it was on Twitter."
Detroit's veteran signal-caller indicated he felt unwanted and betrayed, but what ultimately disappointed Goff the most was not receiving any type of notice or phone call that the organization was thinking about moving on.
"You feel like you've been betrayed, or like you're not wanted," said Goff. "And I think for me, ultimately it was the fact that there was not a conversation had, and there wasn't like a, 'Hey we're thinking of moving on' type of thing.' There was nothing."
Goff continued, "You wish that it wasn't such a blindside and that there was some sort of maturity, I guess, to have that conversation and to be able to let me know what was going on and how things went down. And why this is happening. It was my first real taste of true adversity and your career is kind of at a fork in the road."
McVay has admitted publicly he did not handle the decision to trade Goff appropriately.
The 30-year-old has had the opportunity to get back at his old team on numerous occasions, as the Lions won their first playoff game in decades by defeating the Rams at Ford Field.
Goff also was able to defeat the Rams again in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season. The two teams will meet at SoFi Stadium in Week 15 of the 2025 season.