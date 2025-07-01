Lions QB Jared Goff's wife celebrates baby bump in bikini that husband simply loves
Jared Goff’s wife Christen is due any day with the couple’s first child. That’s not stopping her from rocking a stunning bikini as summer is in full swing.
The Detroit Lions quarterback and the model and actress have been together since 2019 and just got married last June in a California wedding.
Christen, 32, is a staple at Lions games in fire fits like this perfect one in his perfect night. The couple was also recently seen supporting the Detroit Pistons before their NBA season ended.
Just back in February — the month they announced the pregnancy — Christen posed in six different bikinis for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Now, she’s back in a sizzling bikini — just now with her baby bump while awaiting the birth of their baby girl. She wrote, “June ☀️“
She’s simply glowing. Jared made sure to love the post as well.
Christen would post more family moments including of Jared, 30, in the Instagram post.
We can’t wait to meet the little Lions fan. No doubt mom will be back in a bikini shortly after.
