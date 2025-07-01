The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions QB Jared Goff's wife celebrates baby bump in bikini that husband simply loves

The 32-year-old model Christen Goff is due any day now with the couple’s first child.

Jared Goff’s wife Christen is due any day with the couple’s first child. That’s not stopping her from rocking a stunning bikini as summer is in full swing.

The Detroit Lions quarterback and the model and actress have been together since 2019 and just got married last June in a California wedding.

RELATED: Jared Goff’s model wife Christen ‘obsessed’ with custom Lions purse

Christen, 32, is a staple at Lions games in fire fits like this perfect one in his perfect night. The couple was also recently seen supporting the Detroit Pistons before their NBA season ended.

Just back in February — the month they announced the pregnancy — Christen posed in six different bikinis for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Now, she’s back in a sizzling bikini — just now with her baby bump while awaiting the birth of their baby girl. She wrote, “June ☀️“

RELATED: Lions QB Jarod Goff’s wife Christen shares BTS photos from wedding at luxury resort

She’s simply glowing. Jared made sure to love the post as well.

Christen would post more family moments including of Jared, 30, in the Instagram post.

We can’t wait to meet the little Lions fan. No doubt mom will be back in a bikini shortly after.

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

