The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jason Taylor has ‘Coldplay moment’ with wife Monica at Dolphins vs. Jets watching son

The Dolphins Hall of Famer and his wife went viral while at the Monday Night Football game watching Jason’s son Mason Taylor playing for the Jets.

Matt Ryan

Former Miami Dolphins defensive end and current defensive ends coach for the Miami Hurricanes Jason Taylor.
Former Miami Dolphins defensive end and current defensive ends coach for the Miami Hurricanes Jason Taylor. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jason Taylor played 15 seasons in the NFL and the majority of them with the Miami Dolphins. He was in Miami for Monday Night Football with his current wife Monica not to root on his former team, but to root for Jason’s son Mason Taylor who is a rookie tight end for the New York Jets. During the game, cameras caught Jason and Monica having a moment that has gone viral.

Jason recorded 139.5 sacks in his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 with the Dolphins.

Jason Taylo
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jets bust Zach Wilson giddy in Dolphins win with wife Nicolette’s big hug

He still lives in the Miami area and is a defensive line coach for the Miami Hurricanes. Taylor played college ball for the Akron Zips himself.

His son Mason played for the LSU Tigers and was a second round pick of the Jets. With the Jets in town to play the Dolphins, Taylor and wife Monica, whom he married in 2020 after Jason divorced Mason’s mom Katrina Taylor in 2015, went to the game to support Mason.

And while Jason and Monica were in the suite, ESPN cameras panned to acknowledge his presence and she was on his lap and then moved when they realized they were on TV. It was their own “Coldplay moment” as social media has liked to point out.

The viral video that started it all was the Coldplay concert kiss cam that caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with his head of HR Kirstin Cabot that ultimately led to her divorce.

It has since launched thousands of memes off the moment. Now, the internet is having fun with Jason Taylor and Monica.

It’s not quite the same situation as Jason is with his wife, but it certainly made for good TV and some social media fun.

Jason Taylo
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships