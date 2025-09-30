Jason Taylor has ‘Coldplay moment’ with wife Monica at Dolphins vs. Jets watching son
Jason Taylor played 15 seasons in the NFL and the majority of them with the Miami Dolphins. He was in Miami for Monday Night Football with his current wife Monica not to root on his former team, but to root for Jason’s son Mason Taylor who is a rookie tight end for the New York Jets. During the game, cameras caught Jason and Monica having a moment that has gone viral.
Jason recorded 139.5 sacks in his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 with the Dolphins.
He still lives in the Miami area and is a defensive line coach for the Miami Hurricanes. Taylor played college ball for the Akron Zips himself.
His son Mason played for the LSU Tigers and was a second round pick of the Jets. With the Jets in town to play the Dolphins, Taylor and wife Monica, whom he married in 2020 after Jason divorced Mason’s mom Katrina Taylor in 2015, went to the game to support Mason.
And while Jason and Monica were in the suite, ESPN cameras panned to acknowledge his presence and she was on his lap and then moved when they realized they were on TV. It was their own “Coldplay moment” as social media has liked to point out.
The viral video that started it all was the Coldplay concert kiss cam that caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with his head of HR Kirstin Cabot that ultimately led to her divorce.
It has since launched thousands of memes off the moment. Now, the internet is having fun with Jason Taylor and Monica.
It’s not quite the same situation as Jason is with his wife, but it certainly made for good TV and some social media fun.
