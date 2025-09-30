Jets bust Zach Wilson giddy in Dolphins win with wife Nicolette’s big hug
Zach Wilson didn’t play in the first Miami Dolphins win of the season, but he won off the field with his wife Nicolette who posed with her quarterback man after the game.
The 26-year-old Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the New York Jets, but his career has been a bust after three seasons with the team. At least he met Nicolette along the way in New York.
The couple had a lavish Manhattan wedding over the summer back in the city the first started dating.
After spending last season with the Denver Broncos, Wilson is now in Miami and Nicolette brought along her head-turning game-day fits like her ab-revealing stunner, and this look for Monday Night Football.
Before kickoff, Nicolette would swoon over Wilson who acknowledged her as her ran out on the field from the tunnel.
The Dolphins entered the night 0-3 on the season, but dominated the team Wilson used to play in the Jets with a score that looked a lot closer than it was at 26-21.
After the game where Wilson only had to break a sweat standing in the Florida heat, he won the day with a hug and posing with his wife.
Wilson and the Dolphins will look for their second win Sunday at the Carolina Panthers. What will Nicolette rock next?
