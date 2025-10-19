Jayden Daniels injury concerns Commanders after loss vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders are heading home frustrated after a 44-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 at AT&T Stadium.
The loss drops the Commanders to under .500 for the first time this season, but perhaps the more noteworthy event of the game came in the third quarter when quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the game.
Daniels adds injury to insulting loss vs. Cowboys
Daniels exited the game with the Commanders already down multiple scores, and while backup quarterback Marcus Mariota did his best to keep things afloat, it was too little too late.
The injury is Daniels' second of the season. He suffered a knee sprain back in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers that held him out for games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.
Daniels returned in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the team is 1-2 in those games since, which includes the loss against the Cowboys. If the Commanders were to lose Daniels for an extended period of time, it could put them further behind the 8-ball.
While Daniels has not been as strong as he was in his rookie year, especially when it comes to taking care of the football, he gives the Commanders their best chance to win. Losing him for any period of time would be a tough blow to the Commanders as they try to hustle back in the NFC East standings.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 8 as they take on the red hot Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football.
