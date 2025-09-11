Who is Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ controversial mom, Regina Jackson?
After Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led the franchise to their first NFC title playoff game in 34 years last season, he won the Offensive Rookie Player of the Year award.
The No. 2 overall pick from the 2024 NFL draft proved Washington picked the right guy, throwing for 3.568 yards and 25 touchdowns, along with 891 rushing yards - a new rookie record-- and six rushing scores.
Daniels' success continued in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, leading the Commanders to a dominant 21-6 win over the New York Giants. One person who never doubted the 24-year-old would exceed expectations, his mother, Regina Jackson.
Jackson is clearly her son's No. 1 fan, however, there are detractors who believe she's too much of a helicopter parent. Most recently, the topic came up for debate after she literally came between Daniels and Juju Watkins during the NCAA tournament in March.
While appearing on Prime Video's The Money Game, "Girls. Them girls," she answered when asked most concerned her as Daniels entered the NFL.
"Some girl out here, she’s got a Jayden Daniels wall and her mama says, 'Hey honey, you’re going to the be the one to get ‘em.' And I know that sounds crazy, but I guarantee there's someone who's trying to get their hooks into Jayden Daniels."
"So thank god he got a mama like me because it ain’t happening," she concluded.
Is Jayden Daniels' Mom, Regina Jackson, Also his Agent?
Jackson is not just involved in 2023 Heisman Trophy winner's personal life, she's also a ceritifed NFL agent. She passed the exam in July and got her license in Fall '24, CBS Sports reported.
"For her, taking the agent's test is because she wants to be knowledgeable and helping her son and guiding him through his NFL career," Denise White, a public relations specialist who works with Daniels, told the outlet.
"It's important for her to have all that knowledge so she can give her son guidance, which will help him focus on the field and she can help focus off the field for him."
Jackson, however, does not represent her son. That job is held by, Ira Turner, Ron Butler, Aston Wilson and Stanley Bien-Aime of Agency 1 Sports. Daniels, however, loves having his mom on the sidelines.
"My mother has never missed a game," Daniels said on "The Pivot" last year. "If it's raining out there, she's going to be out there. If it's [negative] degrees, she's going to be out there standing up the whole time making sure she's cheering me on."
